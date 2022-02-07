Tucson St. Augustine Catholic outlasts Tucson San Miguel in overtime classic 63-60

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Tucson St. Augustine Catholic could edge Tucson San Miguel 63-60 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 2, Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off against Oro Valley Immaculate Heart and Tucson San Miguel took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on February 2 at Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Vipers 63-60 in the final period.
