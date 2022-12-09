Tucson Tanque Verde engulfs Tucson San Miguel in point barrage 80-23

Tucson Tanque Verde turned in a thorough domination of Tucson San Miguel 80-23 in Arizona boys basketball on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Tucson St Augustine Catholic and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Empire on December 2 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. For a full recap, click here.
