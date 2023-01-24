Tucson Tanque Verde triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Empire 80-43

The force was strong for Tucson Tanque Verde as it pierced Tucson Empire during Tuesday's 80-43 thumping at Tucson Empire High on January 24 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Empire squared off with January 20, 2022 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Empire faced off against Safford and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Thatcher on January 18 at Thatcher High School. Click here for a recap.
