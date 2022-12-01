Vail Cienega thumps Tucson Sunnyside in punishing decision 62-36

Vail Cienega didn't tinker with Tucson Sunnyside, scoring a 62-36 result in the win column on December 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Vail Cienega faced off on January 18, 2022 at Vail Cienega High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
