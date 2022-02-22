 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dillan Baker, Canyon Torres shine as Salpointe Catholic earns spot in 4A basketball final
NO. 1 SALPOINTE CATHOLIC 60, NO. 4 GLENDALE DEER VALLEY 53

  • Updated

Salpointe Catholic's Pasha Shemirani, left, and Dillan Baker celebrate as the game officials run off the court at the final whistle of the Lancers's 60-53 win over Glendale Deer Valley  Deer Valley in Tuesday night's Class 4A state semifinal game. The Lancers will play for a state title on Monday night.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Dillan Baker scored a team-high 16 points and Canyon Torres added 15 as top-seeded Salpointe Catholic outlasted No. 4 Glendale Deer Valley 60-53 in Tuesday night's Class 4A state basketball semifinals, earning a spot in next week's final.

The Lancers will take on sixth-seeded Gilbert Mesquite in Monday's state title game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Mesquite upset second-seeded Phoenix St. Mary's 74-73 on Tuesday night. Monday's state title is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Julian Riesgo added 14 points and Brett Rosenblatt chipped in six points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Lancers, who led by 14 points at halftime.

The victory capped a banner day for the Lancers, who also won state championships in boys soccer and girls soccer on Tuesday night. Salpointe's girls basketball team will play Chandler Seton Catholic Prep in the Class 4A state semifinals on Wednesday night. The game starts at 7 p.m. in Salpointe's gym.

