Dillan Baker, Canyon Torres shine as Salpointe Catholic earns spot in 4A basketball final

Dillan Baker scored a team-high 16 points and Canyon Torres added 15 as top-seeded Salpointe Catholic outlasted No. 4 Glendale Deer Valley 60-53 in Tuesday night's Class 4A state basketball semifinals, earning a spot in next week's final.

The Lancers will take on sixth-seeded Gilbert Mesquite in Monday's state title game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Mesquite upset second-seeded Phoenix St. Mary's 74-73 on Tuesday night. Monday's state title is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Julian Riesgo added 14 points and Brett Rosenblatt chipped in six points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Lancers, who led by 14 points at halftime.