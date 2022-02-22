'Craziest game' ends with Salpointe Catholic sinking penalty kicks, securing 4A state soccer title

GILBERT — No strangers to drama or the championship level, Salpointe Catholic rallied, converted — and won another state title.

Daniella Weitman converted the final penalty kick after the teams tied at 4 through 110 minutes of play and 3-3 in the shootout to lift the Lancers to the Class 4A state championship Tuesday night over Scottsdale Notre Dame at Williams Field High School in Gilbert. Salpointe’s fifth state championship in six years came in harrowing fashion. On Saturday, Salpointe needed penalty kicks to beat Walden Grove. And on Tuesday, the Lancers trailed before finding the back of the net in the final minute of regulation.

“That’s the craziest game I have ever played in my life,” said Weitman. “They’re a great team. We just wanted it. We weren’t going to go out without winning.”

This was after the Lancers, a No. 7 seed, rallied from a 3-1 deficit with 24 minutes left in regulation against the top-seeded Saints.

“The size and speed of them we could not match,” Salpointe coach Kelly Pierce said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge. But I didn’t know just how tall they were.”