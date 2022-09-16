 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodyear Millennium tacks win on Vail Cienega 42-14

Goodyear Millennium's river of points eventually washed away Vail Cienega in a 42-14 cavalcade at Vail Cienega High on September 16 in Arizona football action.

Recently on September 2 , Vail Cienega squared off with Catalina Foothills in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

