Tucson Sunnyside flexes stout defense to thwart Tucson Flowing Wells 47-0

No worries, Tucson Sunnyside's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 47-0 shutout of Tucson Flowing Wells for an Arizona high school football victory on November 10.
In recent action on October 28, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Cholla on October 29 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…