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It’s a good week to be a part of the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy golf team.

The Lions finished second in the AIA Division III state golf championship on Tuesday with a final score of 581 (292 on Day 1 and 289 on Day 2). Pusch Ridge placed just behind Phoenix Country Day (560), who the Lions edged out last year in the tournament (604-603).

Pusch Ridge junior Mark Stypa earned the individual championship title by shooting a 67 on each day of the two-day tournament for a total of 134, just ousting Phoenix Country Day’s Brady Sheridan by one stroke.

The championship win comes after placing second in last year’s state tournament.

Earlier this week, Stypa was named the Arizona Daily Star High School Student-Athlete of the Week after leading the Lions to remain undefeated in match play.

Ahead of the tournament, Stypa told the Star he wasn’t stressed about the results. He just wanted to play the game that he’s loved for the past 13 years.