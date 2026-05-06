Pueblo High School basketball star and Arizona’s girls basketball all-time leading scorer, America Cazares, is keeping her talents right here in Tucson.

The senior officially signed with Pima Community College last week. She was one of eight Pueblo student-athletes who signed with colleges.

During her time with the Warriors, Cazares racked up 2,932 points, breaking the state’s career points record originally held by Julie Brase since 1998.

She also secured a career 630 rebounds, 470 steals and 240 assists.

Cazares is in second place for total points scored in a game with 64 points, which she logged on Feb. 3 against Buena. She was two points shy of breaking the record set by Diane Beecroft in the late 1970s.

The 5-8 senior’s 64-point game also put her atop the leaderboard for total points in a game, a whopping 11 points ahead of the previous record (53) that was set by Gilbert Perry’s Olivia Vernon a decade ago.

Cazares led Pueblo to a 23-6 overall season this winter. Throughout her high school career, she helped lead the Warriors to 86 wins.

As she heads off to Pima later this year, she’ll be joining a dominant women’s basketball team coming off the heels of an NJCAA Division II championship and a 30-4 record.