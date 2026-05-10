After this past weekend’s high school state tennis tournament, two Tucson teams are returning home as champions.

The No. 2-seeded Catalina Foothills boys tennis team took down No. 1 Notre Dame Prep, 5-0, on Saturday to take home the state title.

On the girls' side, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic ousted No. 9 Catalina Foothills, 5-0, in the championship battle between the two high schools.

The Catalina Foothills boys defeated Nogales, Lee Williams and Estrella Foothills on their journey to the title round.

Catalina Foothills’ win is its 19th state championship in program history. The team also took home last year’s state title.

The Falcons finished their regular season with a perfect 12-0 record.

The Lady Lancers bested Shadow Mountain, McClintock and Canyon del Oro to reach the championship round.

The victory gave Salpointe Catholic back-to-back state titles after winning last year’s tournament, too.

During last week’s tennis singles and doubles tournament, Salpointe Catholic once again dominated the competition.

Freshman Dillon Nye, the No. 1 seed in the Division II singles tournament, defeated No. 2 Catalina Foothills’ Gracie Petrow, 6-2, 6-2, to win the state title.

While juniors Lacey Kaufman and Emma Murphy, the No. 1 seed in the doubles tournament, ousted No. 3 Canyon del Oro’s Emma Bartruff and Avery Eliscu, 6-1, 6-4, for the championship win.