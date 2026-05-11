“He's definitely full of integrity,” says Byron Johns, Pusch Ridge’s head golf coach. “I would say faith is important to him. I would say family is important to him. I would say school is important to him and then golf. And so I think he's got his priorities in the right place.”

Stypa and the rest of the Lions are currently having a solid season under first-year head coach Johns.

“We are undefeated in match play,” Johns says. “We finished our last (regular season) match yesterday, and so both home and away, we won every one of our matches. We took second in the Yuma Invitational, which is a two-day tournament. Then we just had a tournament up in the White Mountains, it was a two-day tournament, and we took first, and the top eight teams in the state were there.”

Stypa says he had a bit of a rough start to the season, but has since bounced back, thanks in part to relying on his faith during the tough times and working to improve.

“Now, I've been getting a lot better and the season's going a lot better, and the whole team, we've all just improved so much and we've all come together like really well, just to play some good golf,” he says. “And I think as this season has moved forward, we've all just really been dedicated to it and now we're all seeing the results. We had a good finish last week and now we're just trying to prepare for next week.”

At just 17 years old, Stypa already has 13 years of golf experience.

He was introduced to the sport at 4 years old, when he would tag along with his father to the golf course. There, he would chase the golf carts and even swing the clubs.