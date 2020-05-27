Spring Stars: Palo Verde's Abraham Valenzuela hopes to improve personal records, earn D-I scholarship as a senior

"That's totally the first thing I miss. It was going amazing until the virus happened and everything went down," Valenzuela said. "I'm just starting to run again, but I'll give it everything."

If Valenzuela has his choice, he'll be attending North Carolina for college.

"I really want to go over there," Valenzuela said. "I want to challenge myself with another division and a different culture."

His second choice is Wisconsin, which as a Division I school in America's heartland, will also provide him with both.

"The weather's pretty nice too," Valenzuela said of Wisconsin. "Pretty much a runner's favorite weather."

After his goals of making a return to state blew up in mid-March, Valenzuela said that his motivation was "completely done." He took a break from running.

"I hadn't been doing anything at all, just sleeping and drawing," he said. "And I feel badly because I haven’t done anything. But I started running yesterday for a few minutes, so I'm starting to get into condition."

For a student whose high school career has consisted of back-to-back sports, Valenzuela said having the rug pulled out from under him left him in a bit of a rut.