Rincon/University High School senior Vikram Narendran made school history on Monday after winning his third straight high school state tennis championship.
His victory (6-1, 6-4) against Brophy Prep’s Samir Sumar in the state final has made him “one of the most decorated tennis players in the TUSD history,” according to the school district.
On his way to the top, No. 1-seeded Narendran took down Hamilton’s Mason Berry (6-1, 6-3) in the quarterfinals and Desert Vista’s Benjamin Suljuzovic (6-1, 6-2) in the semifinals.
Early in the season, Narendran told the Arizona Daily Star he looked forward to making it back to the state tournament again.
“I’d definitely like to, if I could, God given everything works out,” he said. “It'd be pretty special. But right now, I think I just want the team to have a good regular season and then once we make it to the state tournament, I think just playing one match at a time and hopefully getting the chance to do a three-peat would be pretty awesome.”
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Narendran is currently the No. 1 boys tennis player in the state, according to the latest rankings from the Tennis Recruiting Network.
As a team, Rincon/University is still in the running for the Division I state title.
No. 4 Rincon/University defeated No. 13 San Luis, 6-0, in the first round of the tournament on April 29, to advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The team is set to face No. 5 AZ College Prep.
Other local teens made a name for themselves at the state level, too.
In Division II, Mountain View Marana duo Emiliano Manzo and Andrew Schmidt took home a state title in the doubles tournament after defeating No. 5 Catalina Foothills’ Finn Griffs and Aaron Zeldin (6-4, 6-3).
Catalina Foothills, the No. 2 seed in the Division II tournament, will go head-to-head with No. 10 Cactus Shadows in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
In Division III, Pusch Ridge’s Dean Morthland made a run for the state title as he advanced all the way to the championship round, but ultimately fell to Gilbert Classical’s Ayden Thielsen (6-3, 6-1).
The No. 1-seeded Pusch Ridge boys defeated No. 8 St. John Paul II in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, 6-0, to advance to the semifinal on Friday. The Lions are set to face the winnner of a Wednesday match between The Gregory School and Phoenix Country Day.
On the girls’ side, Salpointe Catholic dominated the singles and doubles tournaments.
Salpointe’s Dillon Nye, the No. 1 seed in the Division II singles tournament, took home a championship title after taking down No. 2 Catalina Foothills’ Gracie Petrow (6-2, 6-2).
Two other Lancers took home state titles, too.
Duo Lacey Kaufman and Emma Murphy, the No. 1 seed in the doubles tournament, earned the state championship title after defeating No. 3 Canyon del Oro’s Emma Bartruff and Avery Eliscu (6-1, 6-4).
Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro competed in the team quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Lancers ousted McClintock 5-0 and the Dorados defeated Nogales 5-0, setting up their semifinal match on Friday in Glendale.
Catalina Foothills was set to take on Notre Dame Prep in the team quarterfinals Wednesday before the Star's deadline for a shot to face Horizon in the semifinal on Friday.
The AIA state tennis championships, for both boys and girls, concludes on Saturday.
Contact Elvia Verdugo, the Star's community sports editor, at everdugo@tucson.com. A journalism and history graduate from the University of Arizona, she shares stories highlighting what makes Tucson and its community special.