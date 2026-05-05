Rincon/University High School senior Vikram Narendran made school history on Monday after winning his third straight high school state tennis championship.

His victory (6-1, 6-4) against Brophy Prep’s Samir Sumar in the state final has made him “one of the most decorated tennis players in the TUSD history,” according to the school district.

On his way to the top, No. 1-seeded Narendran took down Hamilton’s Mason Berry (6-1, 6-3) in the quarterfinals and Desert Vista’s Benjamin Suljuzovic (6-1, 6-2) in the semifinals.

Early in the season, Narendran told the Arizona Daily Star he looked forward to making it back to the state tournament again.

“I’d definitely like to, if I could, God given everything works out,” he said. “It'd be pretty special. But right now, I think I just want the team to have a good regular season and then once we make it to the state tournament, I think just playing one match at a time and hopefully getting the chance to do a three-peat would be pretty awesome.”

Narendran is currently the No. 1 boys tennis player in the state, according to the latest rankings from the Tennis Recruiting Network.

As a team, Rincon/University is still in the running for the Division I state title.