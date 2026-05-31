Even Reed’s parents, Ryan and Raychel, were confused at first.

“When I found out, I was like, ‘Eric, really?’ He was like, ‘Yeah,’” Ryan recalled. “He’s just that kid. He’s shy, but also cares about people. Humble. He’s all the things I wish I was at his age.”

Ken Han, Greyson’s father, found it borderline implausible. This was an all-state runner giving up a chance to race in the last individual race of his athletic career. Eric is headed to Embry-Riddle to study engineering and will not be competing in college.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Han said. “If you go back another year, Eric had run 1:55 and PR’d (personal record) by two seconds, came in 11th. He was in the mix with 100 meters left in that race. He had run a great race his junior year. This is his senior year. And he went crazy to qualify this year from Division I to State. He had earned the right to be there.”

After getting the message from Eric, Greyson began to shed tears.

“It was definitely a true blessing,” Han said. “I felt like I still had a lot of racing left to do. I was sick going into D-I. I really just wanted an extra chance. I even told my coach after, ‘Man, if I get another chance to race, I want that school record really bad.’”

What happened next could be found in the script of a Hollywood movie.

Han, coming in ranked 19th in Arizona, put in an all-time effort. After fading away with 250 meters left, Han then worked his way back up in the final stretches of the race, picking off six runners.