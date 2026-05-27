Mica Mountain football star Broden Schmidt was named to the prestigious National Football Foundation’s Team of Distinction on Wednesday.
Schmidt is one of 63 players across the United States selected for the team. The foundation had over 3,000 nominees this year.
Some of Schmidt’s accolades include a 4.24 GPA, being on the principal’s honor roll, earning the title of class valedictorian and participating in the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Bolts program.
Athletically, he’s earned numerous honors, too, like being named to the First Team All-State, Arizona Defensive Player of the Year, Region Overall Player of the Year and Region Defensive Player of the Year. Schmidt was also the captain of the football team.
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Schmidt ended his high school football career with back-to-back state championships and recorded 159 tackles in his final season, putting him at No. 170 on national leaderboards.
In his spare time, he mentors and referees a youth 7-on-7 league.
“The NFF Team of Distinction represents everything great about the future of football,” said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell in a press release. “These remarkable young men have pushed themselves to succeed in every arena imaginable: in the classroom, on the field and in service to their communities. Together, they have compiled an extraordinary record that includes valedictorians, all-state selections, Eagle Scouts, team captains and community leaders.”
Contact Elvia Verdugo, the Star's community sports editor, at everdugo@tucson.com. A journalism and history graduate from the University of Arizona, she shares stories highlighting what makes Tucson and its community special.