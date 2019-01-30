The Sabino High School girls basketball team has forfeited nine games, due to a self-reported recruiting violation.
The forfeiture is related to a Tucson Unified School District investigation into a violation of Arizona Interscholastic Association rules regarding prior contact with players, according to an email from TUSD officials.
Despite the forfeiture, Sabino is still No. 1 in the 3A conference, and will have a good chance at postseason play, according to the email.
The Star contacted the AIA on Jan. 18, regarding a tip about the alleged violations.
At that time, AIA spokesman Seth Polansky told the Star, “Tucson Unified School District completed a thorough investigation into the matter and came to the conclusion that there were not any violations. The AIA accepted this assessment and the matter is closed.”
After TUSD concluded its investigation, Sabino’s administration discovered new evidence related to violations of prior contact, and passed the findings along to TUSD officials and the AIA, Polansky said.
“The penalty in this situation is forfeiture of the games played with the ineligible player,” Polansky told the Star in an email Wednesday.
“Sabino remains eligible for the postseason,” he said. “Since the team has already played at least the minimum number of games to qualify, it remains eligible.”
The AIA’s ranking formula is a power-rated system, therefore it can’t determine who would have won the game if the ineligible player didn’t participate, Polansky said.
Sabino has gone 4-0 in four other games against teams in the power ranking.
“It keeps the team at No. 1 in the rankings based off those four games,” Polansky said, adding that there is no current AIA action against Sabino High School or its girls basketball program.