International Series at Kino Stadium will pit Aguilas, Yaquis against each other in Mexican Baseball first

  • Updated

Kino Stadium will host a pair of Mexican Pacific League teams for a three-game series starting Nov. 11. The "International Series" between the Yaquis de Obregon and Aguilas de Mexicali will mark the first time in the history of the Mexican Pacific League that two teams will play a regular-season series stateside.

The event is being put on by the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta, the same group that hosts a series of Mexican League exhibitions at Kino Stadium every October.

Fiesta officials have scheduled a Tuesday news conference at the Mexican Consulate, 3915 E. Broadway Blvd., to discuss the financial and cultural importance of the International Series.

The Mexican Pacific League is viewed as one of world's top winter leagues. Rosters are made up of Mexican nationals and foreign players with high-level minor-and-major-league experience.

