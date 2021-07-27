Barstool Sports is new title sponsor of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl has a new title sponsor, and it's major player in sports media. (Just ask your kids).
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will take place Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium. The multi-year deal between the digital media platform and the bowl game was announced during an 11 a.m. news conference at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre on campus at the UA.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is in Tucson for the press conference and, along with the Arizona Bowl committee, plans to sign a wooden barstool during a brief ceremony. The New Year's Eve game features teams from the upper echelon of the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences.
Emergency Press Conference - Introducing The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl pic.twitter.com/InxEWFIi1i— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2021
In addition, the Arizona Bowl will be broadcast on Barstool Sports’ digital streaming platforms.
“Partnering with Barstool Sports, which is the preeminent next-generation media brand and platform in existence, is a culmination of us dreaming big and striving to create an enduring and successful community tradition,” said Arizona Bowl chairman Ali Farhang. “Arizona Bowl has always tried to encompass the best of what college bowl games have always been about, while also marrying that to creativity and innovation.”
The bowl was sponsored by Nova Home Loans until 2020, when Offerpad, a real estate technology company based in Chandler, stepped in.
Seeking a new sponsor, the Arizona Bowl hired a third-party search firm, Impression Sports, to find potential bidders.
“When we found out Barstool Sports was genuinely interested, it was a no-brainer,” Farhang said.
Barstool Sports was founded in 2003 as a Boston-based print publication that specialized in sports gambling and fantasy sports projections. It has become increasing became popular since The Chernin Group, a New York-based entertainment production company, purchased a majority stake of the company in January 2016.
Since then, Barstool — which caters to a young, primarily male audience — has rolled out a number of popular blogs and podcasts, including “Pardon My Take” with hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric Sollenberger. The “Fore Play” golf podcast and “Call Her Daddy” are other popular shows within the network.
“Pardon My Take” evolved into “Barstool Van Talk” on ESPN, but the network canceled the show after just one episode. ESPN president John Skipper said at the time that he "erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content.”
Behind its brash and sometimes controversial content, Barstool Sports’ social media accounts have exceeded over 38.4 million followers — including 14.1 million on TikTok, an ever-growing video-sharing platform. According to the bowl committee, 70% of Barstool users on social media and the company’s app are under the age of 30.
Portnoy, whose social media handle is “@stoolpresidente,” has over 3.7 million followers on his Instagram page.
Recently, Barstool Sports has produced on-demand content and streaming services on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV. Barstool also established a partnership with Penn National Gaming for $163 million in 2020, and created the Barstool Sportsbook, a mobile app for sports gambling.
The bowl and Barstool both make charity a priority. In six years, the non-profit Arizona Bowl has donated $4.5 million to local charities and foundations.
The Barstool Fund was assembled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to aid struggling small business owners and local restaurants grappling with the business effects of the novel virus. Thousands of donations poured in, with celebrities Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Elon Musk and Guy Fieri, among others, leading the way. The Barstool Fund has raised more than $35 million.
As is tradition, this year's game will include a pregame tailgate party on the UA Mall and a post-game "taco drop" — a Times Square tradition with a Tucson twist.
“Since the inception of the Arizona Bowl, we have operated under a philosophy that our only limitations were our own imaginations. … Everyone is going to be talking about this, so this hits on one of our mission statements, which is to highlight the best of our community,” Farhang said.
“The spotlight will be on our community across the nation due to the gravity and uniqueness of this partnership.”
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports