Barstool Sports is new title sponsor of Arizona Bowl

Portnoy, whose social media handle is “@stoolpresidente,” has over 3.7 million followers on his Instagram page.

Recently, Barstool Sports has produced on-demand content and streaming services on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV. Barstool also established a partnership with Penn National Gaming for $163 million in 2020, and created the Barstool Sportsbook, a mobile app for sports gambling.

The bowl and Barstool both make charity a priority. In six years, the non-profit Arizona Bowl has donated $4.5 million to local charities and foundations.

The Barstool Fund was assembled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to aid struggling small business owners and local restaurants grappling with the business effects of the novel virus. Thousands of donations poured in, with celebrities Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Elon Musk and Guy Fieri, among others, leading the way. The Barstool Fund has raised more than $35 million.

As is tradition, this year's game will include a pregame tailgate party on the UA Mall and a post-game "taco drop" — a Times Square tradition with a Tucson twist.