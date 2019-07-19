Junior college helped UA lineman Steven Bailey land spot at dream school

Steven Bailey’s goal was to play in the Pac-12. His dream school was Arizona. He probably wouldn’t be on scholarship for the Wildcats if not for the state’s junior-college system.

Bailey used Glendale Community College as a springboard to a spot on the UA roster, where he’s a second-team center. Having benefited from what JC football had to offer, Bailey was stunned to hear that GCC and its three Maricopa County rivals were dropping the sport after the 2018 season.

The state’s three other junior-college football programs – Pima, Arizona Western and Eastern Arizona – made similar announcements later in the year.

“My reaction was just like, wow,” Bailey said. “A lot of opportunities are going to get cut off and shut down. People aren’t going to get the same opportunity as I did.”

Bailey had several attractive offers coming out of powerhouse Peoria Centennial High School, including Air Force, Army, New Mexico and Northern Arizona. He chose to attend NAU, which had been the first school to offer him a scholarship.

“I liked it at first,” Bailey said. “But then things just kinda didn’t work out. It wasn’t the right fit for me.”

GCC offensive line coach Jason Jewell, who’s now the head coach at Phoenix Brophy Prep, heard Bailey wanted to transfer. Jewell pitched Bailey on the merits of junior college. Bailey hadn’t abandoned his plan to play in the Pac-12 one day. JC football could provide a path.

Asked to describe what it was like at GCC, Bailey said: “Nothing was fancy by any means.”

What stood out was the atmosphere around the team. It reminded him of high school: Everyone was working to get an offer from a Division I program.

“That was my mindset the whole time,” Bailey said. “Just grind it out.”

Bailey’s dream became a reality when the UA offered him a scholarship. He signed with the Wildcats as part of their 2018 class, and appeared in four games as a reserve last season.

“I always wanted to play at home,” Bailey said. “To be able to get the opportunity is still crazy to me.”

— Michael Lev