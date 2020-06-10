Pirates pick Tucson native Nick Gonzales No. 7 in MLB draft; UA catcher goes 28th

Gonzales will have to work his way through the Pirates’ farm system, which includes the Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, Double-A Altoona Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. He’ll do so in a new number, as the No. 21 he wore at NMSU is retired by the Pirates because of Roberto Clemente.

“I think I’m gonna go with seven. I went No. 7 in the draft,” Gonzales said. “I had no connection with 21 in college. That’s what I was given and I stuck with it. I wore 13 in high school, because of (Alex Rodriguez), but I’m gonna move on to someone else.”

Inside pitch

• Wells, a sophomore catcher, became the first Arizona Wildcat selected in the first round since Kevin Newman in 2015. The team that selected him, the Yankees, took Wells in the 35th round in 2018. But he wasn’t ready to go pro then because of an arm injury that prevented him from playing catcher as a senior at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School.