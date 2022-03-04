Rialto Theatre fight card features grudge match between Tucson's Jesus Borrego, ex-ASU wrestler

While both fighters are the same age — 24 years old — and have practiced various combat sports for more than a decade, Ikei believes he is the more polished fighter who can adapt to any situation.

“I know (Borrego) likes to come forward, so we’ve been focusing on that in camp. We’ve been covering all aspects of where this fight could possibly go,” Ikei said. “Whether it’s on our feet, on the ground or against the cage, I’ll be ready for it all.”

Although Ikei is well steeped in all forms of wrestling — he won the Hawaiian state wrestling championships twice in high school before joining Arizona State's wrestling team — the young grappler spent the past two years focused on MMA. Ikei isn 2-0 over the last year, having won both bouts in such spectacular fashion.

But the heavy hitting Borrego isn’t your average amateur competition. He personally requested Ikei as an opponent and said he plans to give fight fans their money’s worth on Saturday.

Ikei said he isn’t rattled by Borrego’s aggressiveness and he’ll be looking for the opportunity to use it against the Tucson fighter.