Sabino High School, UA grad David Artzi helping athletes build brands during pandemic

“He said, ‘Try to get me free products and see what you can do.’ That gave me my first hands-on experience,” Artzi said. “Today it’s harder, because now they’re getting DMs from everybody.”

While the pandemic has been hard for both Artzi and his clients, he said the increased downtime has given many of his players the opportunity to explore other opportunities.

Ekeler started his own Twitch account in 2020, and several of Artzi’s other clients have started their own YouTube channels.

“It’s so important to find your passions and find a way to brand yourself outside the game, and this time did give many players an opportunity to find that niche,” Artzi said. “Whether it’s podcasting about college experiences or interests, it’s important. Your football career is only going to last three or four years, but branding lasts forever.”

Prior to the pandemic, Artzi split his time between Tucson and Chicago, traveling all over for work and renting Airbnbs by the month. He’s spent much of the past year working out of his parents’ home, but this week, he’s in Dallas.

“I like exploring, I’m a hard-to-settle type of guy,” Artzi said. “But I’m a very regimented person, which is ironic because no two days are the same.”