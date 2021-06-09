Top-seeded Pima College upset in men's soccer playoffs

Top-seeded Pima College was upset in the NJCAA Division II national semifinals on Wednesday, ending the Aztecs' season.

Fifth-seeded Southeastern Community College of Iowa stunned Pima 3-1 at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas.

Southeastern took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, when Jair Arita scored on a penalty kick. The Blackhawks added two more goals in the final seven minutes, taking a 3-0 lead and cementing the win.

Pima scored its long goal in the 88th minute. Seungeon Kim was fouled, and scored on the ensuing penalty kick.

“We just didn’t play well enough and for whatever reason things didn’t go our way,” Pima coach Dave Cosgrove said. “Southeastern did a good job defensively and in organization. They were very well coached and made all the big plays; and that’s usually us.”

Pima finishes 12-2 in a shortened season, which was moved to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Aztecs were ACCAC, and NJCAA Region I, Division II and West District champions.

Includes information from a news release