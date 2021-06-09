 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top-seeded Pima College upset in men's soccer playoffs
editor's pick

Top-seeded Pima College upset in men's soccer playoffs

  • Updated

Pima College's top-seeded men's soccer team was upset in Wednesday's national semifinals.

 Courtesy Pima athletics

Top-seeded Pima College was upset in the NJCAA Division II national semifinals on Wednesday, ending the Aztecs' season.

Fifth-seeded Southeastern Community College of Iowa stunned Pima 3-1 at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas.

Southeastern took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, when Jair Arita scored on a penalty kick. The Blackhawks added two more goals in the final seven minutes, taking a 3-0 lead and cementing the win.

Pima scored its long goal in the 88th minute. Seungeon Kim was fouled, and scored on the ensuing penalty kick.

“We just didn’t play well enough and for whatever reason things didn’t go our way,” Pima coach Dave Cosgrove said. “Southeastern did a good job defensively and in organization. They were very well coached and made all the big plays; and that’s usually us.”

Pima finishes 12-2 in a shortened season, which was moved to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Aztecs were ACCAC, and NJCAA Region I, Division II and West District champions.

Includes information from a news release

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News