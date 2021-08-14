Wheelchair basketball champions bring gold medals, powerful message back to Tucson

'A reminder of what there is to gain'

It was a Wednesday morning in Tucson, and the real opportunity came calling for Poist. Hansen brought her and other peer mentors to Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute to speak with three young female patients.

As fun as the NWBA nationals were, and as wonderful as it was to win once more, this is what drives Poist.

There have been so many tournaments, and so many trophies. But this? This was the good stuff.

Poist told her story, spread the gospel of basketball and inclusion — and witnessed the looks on the faces of women struggling to accept their new realities.

“This gives everyone a purpose,” Poist said. “When you go through an injury, a lot of people lose what they were passionate about. They may have to find a new purpose. You have to do something with your life. It’s important for them to realize this is a lifelong thing, but that there are positives. I’ve been paralyzed for 25 years at this point. I’ve overcome it all and so will they.”

Sam Szczublewski, a physical therapist at Encompass, witnessed Poist’s message first-hand.