Prefer us on Google Learn More

Nearly a month after being traded to Phoenix, Kelsey Plum made her home debut Tuesday.

Although Plum was warmly received, she turned the ball over on her first possession when she inbounded the ball off Mystics center Shakira Austin and Lauren Betts stole the ball. Plum said she hoped she'd get the ball to bounce off Austin and return it for a shot.

"The ball didn't go the way I thought it would. It's kind of like the whole game, to be honest," Plum said.

Prior to Tuesday, Plum played four games during the Mercury's road trip from Aug. 3-9, before aggravating her left calf injury against the Mystics. In the lead-up to the game, she had practiced with the team a few times before being activated again.

The 32-year-old guard played in four-minute intervals and took some time to acclimate, but then found her chemistry with Alyssa Thomas and finished with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting in 16 minutes.

"These are part of the steps, part of the progression," coach Nate Tibbetts said. "I thought in the second half, she looked a lot more comfortable in those minutes, both for herself and with the team."

The Phoenix Mercury just couldn't do much on the defensive end to stop the Washington Mystics from rolling to a 94-84 win at Mortgage Matchup Center. The two teams will face each other in the latter of the two-game set on Thursday in Phoenix.

"We were soft on the ball," Tibbetts said. "We weren't as competitive as they were on the ball and they made it tough for us."