"Nah, you don't talk trash to Dee," Thomas said. "That's how you get her going. That's one person you leave alone and she plays on a different level. I feel like there's certain people you talk trash to and it just takes it to another level, so you leave her alone."

Her trademark humor showed up in her postgame speech, which she began by pretending to read "Green Eggs and Ham" and then followed up by saying she didn't know if she'd suit up for the Mercury or not.

But Taurasi had previously said that seeing her number go up into the rafters was the finality she needed for her storied career.

"When that number goes up there, you can't use it anymore. It's done," Taurasi said. "So if there was any competitiveness in me, I think today it goes up in the rafters forever, and it feels really good to know that."

Fire spoil celebration

The Portland Fire rallied to take down the Mercury, 88-85, surviving a Thomas one-legged 3-pointer in the final 5.5 seconds that cut the Fire lead to one.

Thomas' heave was only the third 3-pointer of her 13-year, 393-game career. She's now 3 for 30 all time from beyond the arc.

Fire forward Bridget Carleton's two made free throws extended the lead to three, and Sami Whitcomb missed a 3-pointer on Phoenix's final possession.

Thomas nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Bonner finished with a team-leading 23 points and six rebounds.