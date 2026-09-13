Grasso floored opponent and UFC No. 2-ranked flyweight contender Manon Fiorot with a punch late in the first round, and the crowd rose to its feet and roared. The No. 3 flyweight contender was bleeding from her right eye by the end of the fight, but she made it to the end of the three-round fight.

Grasso tapped her heart as she looked out at the crowd, then was announced as the unanimous decision winner.

“Viva Mexico!” she shouted. “My boxing is my signature.”

The day didn’t go so well for fighters whose training base is the Phoenix area, but that wasn’t the case for McMillen, a featherweight fighting out of Peoria. His fight was the most entertaining of the day.

McMillen, after walking to the octagon in dark sunglasses to Motley Crue’s “Girls, Girls, Girls,” opened a cut under Morocco native Marwan Rahiki’s right eye in the first round. But Rahiki staggered McMillen with some punches to his face in the second round.

McMillen finished the round with a rally of his own, and the two exchanged words after the end of the round. When the final round began, the crowd was on its feet, roaring with delight.

McMillen was the better fighter in the third round, and the crowd stood the entire round. The exhausted fighters made it to the end of the fight, and McMillen, with UFC star Sean O’Malley offering guidance in his corner, was awarded the unanimous decision.

Jose Miguel Delgado, born in Yuma and training out of the well-known MMA lab in Phoenix, got his shot at co-headlining a main event, facing No. 6 featherweight contender Jean Silva. Delgado replaced injured former champion Yair Rodriguez, announced last month.