‘Infectious’ style

The Phillies aren’t the first team to move chess pieces around the field to accommodate a trade for Arraez.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was an All-Star second baseman for the Marlins in 2022. But after a 93-loss season, they swapped righty Pablo López and two minor leaguers to the Twins for Arraez and moved Chisholm to center field.

“We were just lacking bats,” Ng said by phone last week. “Jazz was really good at second, but we also felt like he could be put in the outfield. We felt like he would really grow into the position, and then, you’d have two premium bats in the middle of the field.”

Arraez held up his end. He mimicked Ted Williams for almost half the 2023 season, carrying a .401 average into the final week of June. He finished with 203 hits, a career high, and won his second batting title.

But Ng recalled Arraez’s impact beyond the knocks.

“I think our players were in awe of him,” said Ng, the commissioner of the two-year-old Athletes Unlimited Softball League. “He’d walk up to the plate and size up the field and take note of where players were positioned, and he’d just put it where they weren’t. And I think the players were just so awe-struck by him, and this uncanny ability that he has, and we were hoping that that would rub off in some ways on others.

“And I’m not saying it was a direct correlation, but if you look at our one-run record in 2022 versus our one-run record in ’23, vastly different. Is it all because of Luis? No. We tried to change the way we thought about the game across the board. But Luis was a huge instrument to that change.”