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The U.S. Border Patrol arrested the San Diego Padres' minor-league catching coordinator, a Peoria resident, at an El Paso airport as he prepared to return home.

Oswaldo José Pirela Dominguez, 34, was arrested Sunday at El Paso International Airport, the Department of Homeland Security told The Arizona Republic.

DHS said Pirela entered the United States legally from Venezuela in September 2014 but was authorized to remain only until Feb. 10, 2018.

He will remain in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody while removal proceedings move forward, the department said.

“Work authorization or a pending application do NOT confer legal status in the United States,” a Homeland Security official said in an emailed statement.

Pirela’s family disputes the way the government has characterized his immigration history. Relatives have said he sought asylum after coming to the United States and repeatedly received federal authorization to work.

His brother, Juan Pirela, said Oswaldo had on him a work permit card issued in 2024 and valid through 2029, according to reporting by Arizona Family.

His brother Jorge Heli Pirela publicly has called for his release, saying the family came to the United States after facing persecution in Venezuela.

“My brother is not a criminal,” Jorge Pirela wrote on Instagram. “He is a son, a brother, a coach, a worker, and a man who came to this country seeking protection.”