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SAN FRANCISCO — A group of veteran players met with Diamondbacks officials last weekend at Chase Field to discuss the Ketel Marte situation, with sources saying the players signaled they were ready to welcome Marte back to the team.

In a meeting that lasted about 45 minutes, the group seemed to come to an agreement on what would be the best path forward for the team, which is with the ultra-talented Marte on it. The conclusion, multiple sources said, was that the group wants to win and, regardless of how anyone felt about his recent actions, Marte gives them the best chance to do that.

The meeting, which took place in manager Torey Lovullo’s office, included general manager Mike Hazen, outfielder Corbin Carroll, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly.

Marte is expected to return from the injured list on Monday, when the team opens a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field.

“I don’t have a whole lot to say on it, other than we’re going to welcome him, we’re going to try to win some ball games,” Arenado said when asked how he felt about Marte’s return.

“We’ve got a month left. We’re not in a playoff spot anymore, so there’s a lot of work to be done. I just think everybody’s focus should be on playing baseball. Whatever other stuff goes down, I don’t know, that should be dealt with after the season. For now, I think our focus should be on trying to get into a playoff spot and on baseball, period.”