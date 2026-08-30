SAN FRANCISCO — A group of veteran players met with Diamondbacks officials last weekend at Chase Field to discuss the Ketel Marte situation, with sources saying the players signaled they were ready to welcome Marte back to the team.
In a meeting that lasted about 45 minutes, the group seemed to come to an agreement on what would be the best path forward for the team, which is with the ultra-talented Marte on it. The conclusion, multiple sources said, was that the group wants to win and, regardless of how anyone felt about his recent actions, Marte gives them the best chance to do that.
The meeting, which took place in manager Torey Lovullo’s office, included general manager Mike Hazen, outfielder Corbin Carroll, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly.
Marte is expected to return from the injured list on Monday, when the team opens a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field.
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“I don’t have a whole lot to say on it, other than we’re going to welcome him, we’re going to try to win some ball games,” Arenado said when asked how he felt about Marte’s return.
“We’ve got a month left. We’re not in a playoff spot anymore, so there’s a lot of work to be done. I just think everybody’s focus should be on playing baseball. Whatever other stuff goes down, I don’t know, that should be dealt with after the season. For now, I think our focus should be on trying to get into a playoff spot and on baseball, period.”
Marte did not show up to Fenway Park in Boston for a game on Aug. 17 and was placed on the restricted list. He was transferred to the injured list three days later after undergoing an MRI on his left knee, which revealed inflammation. He also received an injection in his knee.
Marte has yet to formally address his teammates. He has not spoken to reporters, either, and any explanations for his no-show in Boston have been filtered through team officials and teammates, the gist being some combination of his knee bothering him more than was previously known and his frustration with his recent performance.
“We’re fine, we’re just going to move on from that,” Perdomo said. “We want to play baseball and win some games. Whatever happened with him — I know he’s hurt and all this stuff — but like I told you the other day, we’re just here to win some games and that’s our focus right now. When he’s back, I know he’s going to help this team a little bit more. We’re excited for him to come back from the injury.”
When he met with Lovullo and Hazen at Salt River Fields last week, Marte apologized for his behavior, according to Lovullo, who has said he would like to see Marte do the same to teammates. Asked if there were specific plans in place for a team meeting, Lovullo said he wanted to get through the Giants series, adding that he believes his players are ready to move on from the drama.
“We’re playing good baseball right now,” Lovullo said. “We need to keep playing good baseball. I think an apology would galvanize this group. He doesn’t know how powerful that would be if he did something like that.”
Marte has been doing rehab work at Salt River Fields for a little more than a week. He also played in a bridge camp game on Thursday and was scheduled to participate in a simulated game on Saturday.