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BOSTON — The Diamondbacks avoided a sweep and finished their road trip with as many wins as losses. But from the size of the smiles in the handshake line to the tones of their voices in the visitors’ clubhouse, it carried more significance than that.

In outlasting the Boston Red Sox, 7-6, in 10 innings on Wednesday, the Diamondbacks won a game without Ketel Marte. They had done it before. But they felt they needed to do it again. And they did.

“This has been a challenging couple of days,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m trying to do my best to keep the ship on the course and these guys went out there and did everything they were supposed to do.”

Said right-hander Brandon Pfaadt: “It was a huge win. I think we knew that going into this game.”

Nolan Arenado’s jam-shot single over shortstop brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th, and the D-backs added another run, then held on to win. They won despite a less-than-stellar performance from Pfaadt, getting excellent work from their bullpen and contributions from up and down their lineup and bench.

With the win, Arizona, at 67-61, moved to within one game of the San Diego Padres for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Two days earlier, the Diamondbacks were blindsided by the sudden absence of their mercurial star. Marte was expected to serve as the designated hitter in the series opener. Instead, he never showed up to the ballpark — and it is not clear when he will do so again.