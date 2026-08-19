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Arizona’s Lauren Lappin is one of 25 finalists for D1Softball's National Assistant Coach of the Year award, D1Softball announced Wednesday.

Lappin, the program’s associate head coach, coached Arizona’s defense to a “program record 46 double plays to lead the NCAA” last season, according to Arizona Athletics.

On an individual level, Lappin coached center fielder Regan Shockey to a .993 overall fielding percentage and a 1.000 conference fielding percentage, earning her the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Both Shockey and second baseman Sereniti Trice were selected for the Big 12 All-Defensive team.

With Lappin’s coaching, shortstop Tayler Biehl recorded 393 career assists, placing her ninth in program history.

Lappin has been a part of the Wildcats softball staff since 2022. During her tenure, she’s helped produce three conference Defensive Players of the Year and three Rawlings Gold Glove winners, according to Arizona Athletics.

This year’s D1Softball National Assistant Coach of the Year award finalists represent 23 schools and nine conferences across the country.

Finalists were selected “based on the success of their directly-led unit, as well as their contribution to overall team success and program representation,” according to D1Softball.