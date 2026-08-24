The latter, available on a range of mobile and connected-TV devices, is where the soccer games will be. The Bundesliga section of the app is front and center, and USA Sports president Matt Hong promised it will remain easy to find.

“We’re newly relaunching the (streaming) service as Fandango Stream, and the Bundesliga rights came available coincidentally at the same time,” Hong said. “And so as a way to establish a cornerstone live sports property for Fandango Stream, we decided that the Bundesliga would be perfect for that.”

He touted that fans don’t even need to register for the Fandango platform to watch games there.

“The thesis behind Fandango Stream is to make it as easy as possible — not only free, but as easy as possible for consumers,” he said. “The Bundesliga is a great property, because it both services our pay-TV strategy and business with the minimum of 30 matches on USA Network; but we liked having the entire package. And that leaves us with the (remaining) matches that we can use as a way to existing Bundesliga fans, new Bundesliga fans, and new users to Fandango.”

Inside the tech side, and the money

Fans might think there’s another catch, and they’d know from experience. Other platforms that have streamed games for free have inserted ads during broadcasts. For example, beIN Sports has a traditional subscription, TV-authenticated streaming platform, and free streaming channels with ads. Some of those ads interrupt live action, so viewers might miss a goal or other major event.

Hong, a longtime soccer fan himself, said that won’t happen on Fandango.