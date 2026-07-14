Despite county concerns about how it would cover the facility’s annual cost, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the stadium on Valentine’s Day 1997.

Ahead of the groundbreaking, concept art was released to the public showing details of the stadium, including a two-level structure and 11,000 stadium seats set below ground level. The St. Louis-based architectural firm that designed the facility also designed Coors Field in Denver and Jacobs Field (now Progressive Field) in Cleveland.

By the summer of ‘97, Tucson’s newest sports complex had its official name: Tucson Electric Park, or TEP for short.

Tucson Electric Power signed a 10-year, $200,000 per year contract for the naming rights to the stadium.

In the fall of 1997, construction was still underway at the facility, but once completed, “Tucson will be the only city in America with three major league teams training inside its city limits,” the Tucson Citizen reported in September 1997. (The third team was the Colorado Rockies at Hi Corbett Field.)

While spring training was set in Tucson, TEP still sought a permanent team for the facility.

That’s where the Tucson Sidewinders come in.

On Nov. 18, 1997, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a 15-year contract for the Sidewinders to play at TEP.

For the county to reach its revenue goal of $200,000, the Sidewinders would have to draw an average of 350,000 fans (about 4,000 per game) over 80 games, the Tucson Citizen reported in November 1997.