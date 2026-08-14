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Arizona soccer is looking to secure its first win of the season at its home opener this weekend.

The Wildcats will take on New Mexico State starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Murphey Field at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.

Despite weather delays and attempts to fight off the Lopes on Wednesday, Arizona couldn’t hold off GCU and fell 2-0 in its season opener on the road.

After Saturday’s home opener, the Wildcats hit the road once again, this time to face Gonzaga on Aug. 20 and LSU on Aug. 30. The LSU game will be played in Tempe at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.

They’ll return home in early September to host the Cactus Classic, which includes games against North Carolina, Dartmouth and NAU.

The Wildcats will conclude nonconference play with a road game against Pepperdine on Sept. 13.

Arizona returns to Mulcahy Soccer Stadium on Sept. 18 to take on BYU in the first game of Big 12 play.

“Our non-conference schedule will challenge us in a lot of different ways and prepare us for the demands of Big 12 play,” Arizona head coach Becca Moros said in a news release. “We're excited to bring several high-level opponents to Tucson and continue building on the momentum of our program.”

Last season, Arizona finished 7-11-1, including going 2-8-1 in the Big 12, 6-4-1 at home and 1-7 on the road.

In this year’s Big 12 preseason team poll, Arizona placed 12th and had no players selected to the preseason team.