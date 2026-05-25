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MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday her government agreed to allow the Iranian national soccer team to stay in Mexico during the World Cup, adding that the United States did not want to host the team.

Sheinbaum said soccer's governing body FIFA approached her government after the U.S. said it did not want Iran's squad to stay in the country throughout the tournament, despite Iran playing all three of its group matches there.

"We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran said Saturday it would move its World Cup base camp from Tucson's Kino Sports Complex to Tijuana, Mexico.

Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj previously said that FIFA had approved his team's late request, though FIFA did not respond to a request for comment.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA,” Taj said Saturday.

“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in Tehran with the respected FIFA Secretary General, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved.”

Iran's World Cup status has been in doubt since the U.S. and Israel launched an armed conflict against the Middle East nation in late February, with the nations currently in an unsteady ceasefire.