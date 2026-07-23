"So where are our draft picks gonna be? Especially with the new rules and all those different things? That pick value down the road was not the same as it was a year ago because of the changes in the draft lottery and different things like that. So we felt very comfortable. We thought it was a fair deal, but most importantly, we got Miles Bridges. So that, in my opinion, tipped the scales for us."

Bridges on Booker 'deserving a ring’

"I've always been a fan of Book," Bridges said. "He's always been a great player and probably one of the most underrated players in the league. I'm excited to play with him. I feel like if anybody deserves it, I think Book deserves a ring. So I'm ready to go to war with him every day and try to accomplish that goal."

Gregory on Bridges being 'perfect fit' in Phoenix

"Everything that we're about, as a team, when it comes to how you feel when you watch us play," Gregory said. "The grit. The energy, the toughness that we play with, the competitiveness that we play with, Miles Bridges brings out every single day, every time he walks onto the court,'' Gregory said. "That's exactly who he is, and with that, it's a perfect fit for where we're at right now, but also where we're building to. A unique skillset that was needed on our roster and also meshes well with our system and style of play. And so when you have those two situations, again, I talk about fit. I talk about the opportunity to come in here and make an impact". Obviously, his athleticism, skill level is elite. His ability to shoot the ball, to attack the basket, to make plays, to play in the open court, fits extremely well with our offensive system and style."

Bridges on his fit with Suns