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The afterparty for the Arizona men’s basketball Red-Blue Showcase is leveling up.

The post-scrimmage concert on Sept. 26 will feature three-time Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo, among other artists.

The intrasquad scrimmage itself is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. at McKale Center. It’s an afternoon showcase this year to accommodate fans who want to watch the UA football team’s 4:30 p.m. game at Washington State.

Gates open for the Post/Move concert at 4:30 at Bear Down Field, with the first act hitting the stage at 5 p.m.

Headliner Diplo has worked with many successful and critically acclaimed musical artists, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, Shakira, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, M.I.A. and Skrillex. Diplo has won Grammies for Best Dance Recording (twice) and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Others scheduled to perform: DJ Pauly D, DJ Mix Master Mike and DJ Tomm-E — aka, UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.

Doors to McKale Center open at 1:30 p.m. The UA wheelchair basketball team will hold a scrimmage at 2 p.m. The concert is scheduled to run from 5-11.

Tickets for the Red-Blue Showcase start as low as $15, and general admission for the Post/Move concert is $40. Scrimmage/concert bundles with premium seating at McKale range from $75 to $115.