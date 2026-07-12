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PHOENIX — Chris Johnson was 40 when he told the world that his hands had started to ignore him.

It started with small inconsistencies. He experienced weakness in his right hand 10 to 14 months before his diagnosis. His grip and body didn’t feel as strong as an NFL player expects.

By the time the former Arizona Cardinals running back went public with a diagnosis he received the previous year, his doctors had labeled his progression “rapid.”

Johnson was diagnosed with sporadic ALS, the most common form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, accounting for 90% to 95% of all cases. There is no known cause, no family history and no known cure.

Its connection to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a progressive neurodegenerative brain disease linked to a history of repetitive head trauma, has been debated for years. A Boston University study found that NFL players are three to four times more likely to suffer ALS than the general male population.

The NFL has been silent following Johnson’s announcement. There has been no public statement or acknowledgement of increased risks of ALS in its players. The Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Cardinals and NFLPA have all released messages of support for Johnson. The league itself has not responded.

“What we've known over the years is that if a broadcast platform talks about CTE, they will get a lot of backlash from the NFL," said Chris Nowinski, the co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. "People at the NFL office will call them and tell them that they should not cover CTE in that way.”