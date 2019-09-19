Fox Sports 1450-AM will return as the flagship station for the Tucson Roadrunners this season, the team announced Wednesday. For the first time, the station will serve as a home to the parent Arizona Coyotes.
The radio station will carry Roadrunners exhibition games on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 and all 68 of the Roadrunners’ regular-season games. The team opens its season Oct. 4.
Each game will include the Roadrunners Warmup Show, 15 minutes of pre-game coverage featuring coach Jay Varady prior to puck drop and 15 minutes of post-game coverage. Play-by-play announcer Adrian Denny will return for his second season with the team.
The station will also air “Roadrunners Happy Hour” every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the season. “Roadrunners Hockey Weekend” will air on Thursdays before every Roadrunners home series.
The Roadrunners Insider podcast, availabile on the IHeartRadio app, will feature Walt Ruff and Star correspondent Brett Fera. Starting Oct. 1, the podcast will also be played on 1450-AM every Tuesday morning at 8:55 a.m.