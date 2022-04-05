Thanks to donation, Pima County schoolkids, families can attend tonight's, tomorrow's Roadrunners games for free

Pima County schoolkids and their families can attend the next two Tucson Roadrunners games for free thanks to a donation from local philanthropist Jim Click.

Jim Click Automotive bought 1,000 total tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday's games against the Iowa Wild at Tucson Arena. The tickets will be given away at Window 2 of the Tucson Arena box office starting at 5:15 p.m. both nights; the club will give away 500 before each game on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’re very excited to provide this opportunity for the youth of Tucson to be exposed to such an incredible sport and team in the Tucson Roadrunners,” Click, a longtime auto dealer and philanthropist, said in a news release. “The Tucson Roadrunners are a fantastic organization that’s made a huge impact on this community in such a short period of time. Who knows, the next great hockey player could be a young person that’s seeing hockey for the first time thanks to this experience.”

Roadrunners captain Hudson Fasching said the players are excited "to have all the kids out here Tuesday and Wednesday," noting the 6:30 p.m. start will get kids home in time for bed on a school night.

