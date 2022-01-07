Tucson-Glendale shuttle busy this season, with Roadrunners making NHL debuts

"Sometimes you need to find a home. For me, I feel like I found a home here in Tucson," he said. "I have a really good relationship with the coaching staff and with the guys in the room. That’s the main reason I wanted to sign here again."

For Carcone and others, the proverbial shuttle from Tucson to Glendale and back seems to have be more active than usual.

Tucson is barely one third of the way through its 2021-22 AHL schedule, and the Coyotes’ NHL slate is roughly 40% complete. Yet six players have already made their NHL debuts for the Coyotes this season; the club record for a full season is nine, set in 2016-17.

Fifteen different players have played for both the Coyotes and Roadrunners this season. That includes Carcone and four other Roadrunners to make their NHL debuts — fellow forward Ben McCartney and defensemen JJ Moser, Cam Dineen and Dysin Mayo.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka is the sixth on that list, although he jumped straight to the Coyotes’ lineup, bypassing the AHL and Roadrunners altogether.