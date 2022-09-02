 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA

Cycling

Tour of Spain, Stage 14 7 a.m. CNBC

Football, NCAA

Colorado State at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9

Buffalo at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN

Delaware at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

NC State at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPNU

South Dakota State at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1

Sam Houston at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC

Richmond at Virginia 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Bowling Green at UCLA 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

UTEP at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

North Dakota at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN

Houston at UTSA 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS1

BYU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Troy at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Rice at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Illinois State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

SMU at North Texas 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Memphis at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah State at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC

Idaho at Washington State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Kent State at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

United States vs. Czech Republic 5 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. NHL

MLB

Phillies-Giants or Rangers-Red Sox 1 p.m. MLB

Mariners at Guardians 4 p.m. Ch 11

Brewers at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Everton 4:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Juventus at Florentina 6:30 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Leeds at Brentford 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Phoenix Rising at Colo. Springs 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

Nigeria at United States 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Mississippi at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Football, NCAA

Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Memphis at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

