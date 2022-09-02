Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon USA
Cycling
Tour of Spain, Stage 14 7 a.m. CNBC
Football, NCAA
Colorado State at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9
Buffalo at Maryland 9 a.m. BTN
Delaware at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
NC State at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Appalachian State 9 a.m. ESPNU
South Dakota State at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1
Sam Houston at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
Richmond at Virginia 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Bowling Green at UCLA 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
UTEP at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
North Dakota at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN
Houston at UTSA 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Cincinnati at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS1
BYU at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU
Troy at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Rice at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
Illinois State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
Notre Dame at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
SMU at North Texas 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Memphis at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Utah State at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC
Idaho at Washington State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Kent State at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
United States vs. Czech Republic 5 a.m. NHL
Canada vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. NHL
MLB
Phillies-Giants or Rangers-Red Sox 1 p.m. MLB
Mariners at Guardians 4 p.m. Ch 11
Brewers at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Liverpool at Everton 4:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Juventus at Florentina 6:30 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Leeds at Brentford 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Phoenix Rising at Colo. Springs 6 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
Nigeria at United States 10:30 a.m. Ch 11
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Mississippi at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Football, NCAA
Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at San Diego State 12:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Oregon vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Memphis at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)