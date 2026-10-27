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No. 23 Ironwood Ridge (6-3) at No. 20 Sierra Vista Buena (6-3)

Location: 5225 E. Buena School Blvd, Sierra Vista

Notable: The 5A Sonoran title comes down to the final Friday of the 5A regular season, as No. 23 Ironwood Ridge visits No. 20 Buena, with both teams tied with No. 15 Marana for the top spot in the region, all sharing a 4-1 record. The Nighthawks can only play spoiler after a 48-3 loss to Marana on Oct. 2. However, the Colts can clinch their first region title in at least 30 years with a victory. A key win over Marana on Sept. 28 gives Buena the edge in the head-to-head and leaves the Colts in charge of their own destiny.

No. 19 Phoenix Cortez (6-4) at No. 14 Tanque Verde (6-4)

Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way