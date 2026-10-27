No. 23 Ironwood Ridge (6-3) at No. 20 Sierra Vista Buena (6-3)
Location: 5225 E. Buena School Blvd, Sierra Vista
Notable: The 5A Sonoran title comes down to the final Friday of the 5A regular season, as No. 23 Ironwood Ridge visits No. 20 Buena, with both teams tied with No. 15 Marana for the top spot in the region, all sharing a 4-1 record. The Nighthawks can only play spoiler after a 48-3 loss to Marana on Oct. 2. However, the Colts can clinch their first region title in at least 30 years with a victory. A key win over Marana on Sept. 28 gives Buena the edge in the head-to-head and leaves the Colts in charge of their own destiny.
No. 19 Phoenix Cortez (6-4) at No. 14 Tanque Verde (6-4)
Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way
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Notable: The first round of the 2A Playoffs sees the No. 19 Cortez Colts head down south from Phoenix to face the run-heavy No. 14 Tanque Verde Hawks on Friday. TV lost the 2A South title clash against No. 3 Willcox, while Cortez lost its second-place crossover game against No. 12 Parker. The two teams have only ever played each other once, a Week 3 clash in 2024 that the Hawks won 38-6. The winner faces Willcox in the second round, a rematch Tanque Verde is likely hungry for.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com