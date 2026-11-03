Pueblo senior wideout Jesus Enriquez is Arizona’s leader in receiving yards this season, hauling in 53 receptions for 1,181 yards and 18 touchdowns. Desert View sophomore Anthony Rodarte landed at No. 6 in receiving yards with 1,015, also on 53 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Mac’s Friday Fact

12 Southern Arizona high school football teams landed in the 3A-5A playoff brackets on Saturday, with one 3A team, five 4A teams and six 5A teams from the region set to compete in the postseason.

No. 2 Mica Mountain is the highest seed of any Southern Arizona team and received a first-round bye along with No. 6 Walden Grove. No. 17 Sahuarita will travel to Flagstaff to face No. 16 Coconino, and No. 19 Sahuaro hauls to No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge. No. 24 Pueblo snuck in to occupy the final spot and will play No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia.

At the 3A level, No. 5 Pusch Ridge is the lone Southern Arizona 3A team in the playoffs. The Lions host No. 12 El Mirage Dysart on Friday.

No. 6 Desert View received the lone first-round bye in 5A. No. 16 Marana received the final host seed at No. 16, welcoming No. 17 Phoenix Sunnyslope on Friday. No. 18 Buena, the 5A Sonoran Region champs, travel to No. 15 Yuma Catholic. No. 22 Tucson, No. 23 Canyon del Oro and No. 24 Ironwood Ridge all snuck in to occupy the final 5A playoff spots.

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