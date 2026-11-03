Buena also elevated Determan, varsity assistant head coach under Thomas, to the head role after three years on the staff. Before his time at Buena, Determan coached at Benson for 19 years, compiling a 144-85-1 record from 2003-21. He led the Bobcats to 2A state title game appearances in 2015 and 2020.

In his first year as the head coach, Determan has installed his run-heavy misdirection hybrid Wing-T offense at Buena after he was forced out of the job at Benson due to the school’s demands to change to a modern passing offense. It’s a bit of a change from the Colts’ scheme last year, but he certainly has the runners to succeed, which was evident on Friday night against Ironwood Ridge.

The Buena ball carriers rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns against the Nighthawks, also surpassing 2,500 rushing yards as a unit in the first half of the contest. Senior James LeSueur led the charge, carrying the ball 13 times for 152 yards in an aggressive, physical showing. His backfield partner, senior Aydan Fregoso, carried the ball 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Senior fullback Jaylen Ward led the team with two touchdowns, both close-range handoffs near the goal line.

“Our running attack is an offense designed for misdirection,” LeSueur said. “It’s really hard to read, and I really enjoy running in it.”

Defensively, the Colts have carried over a physical, hard-hitting identity that has been firing on all cylinders across the month of October. The Colts haven’t allowed more than 14 points to an opponent since Oct. 2.