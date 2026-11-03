When No. 20 Buena trotted on the cold, damp grass in Sierra Vista on Friday night, the Colts may not have known it, but they had the opportunity to make history.
Having already beaten region rival Marana earlier in the season, the Colts just had to secure a win over No. 23 Ironwood Ridge, and they would be 5A Sonoran Region champions, their first region title since 1978.
Aside from a contentious first quarter, a Colts (7-3, 5-1) team that underwent massive changes due to graduation and a new head coach battled like they had all season long, stampeding past the Nighthawks (6-4, 4-2) to a 45-10 victory and region title.
“To me it was another football game, but it’s such a big deal for the kids,” Buena head coach Chris Determan said. “It was something we set out to do, although we didn’t know the last time it happened. For them to come out and play the way they have for the last five games or so and win tonight, that was a big positive.”
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“I have teachers that played in the ‘90s, and they hadn’t seen a region title 20 years before them, so it’s just crazy to win the region title,” senior linebacker Jax Kraus said. “We all wanted this super bad and came out with the mentality to get it done.”
Buena graduated 18 seniors last season, including the team’s starting quarterback, top three leading rushers, top two leading receivers, middle linebacker and numerous starters on both sides of the ball. Head coach Joe Thomas, who led the Colts to three straight postseason appearances from 2023-25, left for the head coaching job at Casa Grande Union High School up Interstate 10.
A military town, Sierra Vista sees a lot of families come and go on a year-by-year basis, which can have an effect on what the football roster looks like.
Buena also elevated Determan, varsity assistant head coach under Thomas, to the head role after three years on the staff. Before his time at Buena, Determan coached at Benson for 19 years, compiling a 144-85-1 record from 2003-21. He led the Bobcats to 2A state title game appearances in 2015 and 2020.
In his first year as the head coach, Determan has installed his run-heavy misdirection hybrid Wing-T offense at Buena after he was forced out of the job at Benson due to the school’s demands to change to a modern passing offense. It’s a bit of a change from the Colts’ scheme last year, but he certainly has the runners to succeed, which was evident on Friday night against Ironwood Ridge.
The Buena ball carriers rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns against the Nighthawks, also surpassing 2,500 rushing yards as a unit in the first half of the contest. Senior James LeSueur led the charge, carrying the ball 13 times for 152 yards in an aggressive, physical showing. His backfield partner, senior Aydan Fregoso, carried the ball 12 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Senior fullback Jaylen Ward led the team with two touchdowns, both close-range handoffs near the goal line.
“Our running attack is an offense designed for misdirection,” LeSueur said. “It’s really hard to read, and I really enjoy running in it.”
Defensively, the Colts have carried over a physical, hard-hitting identity that has been firing on all cylinders across the month of October. The Colts haven’t allowed more than 14 points to an opponent since Oct. 2.
“The culture we are trying to create is trying to get a little bit more physical,” Determan said. “Coach Thomas ran such a good program, so there are just small things to tweak. At the end of the day, there are some things that we want to change and adjust and adapt to and I think the kids have done a pretty good job of buying into what we’re trying to do.”
Against the high-flying air attack led by Ironwood Ridge junior quarterback Max Harder, the Colts held the gunslinger to just 109 yards through the air and one first-quarter touchdown. Buena also had 11 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception on Friday night.
“Our defensive backs played a heck of a game against a team like that,” Determan added. “They throw the ball and our guys did a good job not giving up a big play… That’s what I’m most proud of tonight.”
Despite the loss, Ironwood Ridge managed to land in a playoff spot and will travel to Waddell Canyon View this upcoming Friday for the 5A first-round No. 24 at No. 9 matchup.
Now at No. 18, Buena’s road through the postseason begins with a daunting challenge. The Colts are set to saddle up for a 5.5-hour drive to Yuma to face the No. 15 Shamrocks of Yuma Catholic. 2026 marks Yuma Catholic’s 25th consecutive appearance in the playoffs as the team has ascended the Arizona Interscholastic Association ranks from 2A to 5A. Yuma Catholic and Ricky Gwynn Stadium are notoriously hostile and isolated, making the school one of the toughest road environments to play at in all of Arizona.
“Our expectations are to take it as far as possible,” Determan said. “I think people should be ready for that and ready to compete against us.”
The first-round game is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Yuma Catholic.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com