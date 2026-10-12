“Working from behind like that just shows that everything over the summer wasn’t for nothing,” Garcia Gamez recalled. “All that work did pay off.”

Farr has seen many exhibitions of Garcia Gamez’s ability firsthand, particularly in his ability to recover between difficult repetitions in workouts. Whether the team is running 1,000-meter or 800-meter repeats, the junior regains his composure and prepares for the next attempt faster than most athletes Farr has ever worked with.

“He’s talented due to his training and diligence,” Farr said. “He enjoys the hard work. He doesn't really shy away from it. And I have a fair amount of students or athletes that are that way, but he does it with a fair amount of grit and a fair amount of ability that not everybody else has.”

Garcia Gamez's competitive nature is evident in the way he approaches races. He follows rankings, monitors his mileage and workouts and keeps tabs on the runners he competes against on a regular basis. Instead of chasing times, he prefers to chase positions and opponents.

“I'm a really competitive person,” Garcia Gamez said. “I like to pay attention because I know all the guys around me. Especially once you get in the faster (races), where there's like up to 10 guys ahead of you, I like to pay attention to them and just try and get as close to winning as possible.”

“It’s not so much about times, but more about placing. I try and pick off my opponents one by one because we know each other and that’s fun.”

Born to fly