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It's no secret why Arizona softball has struggled to continue its College World Series legacy — lack of elite pitching. Caitlin Lowe’s club this year had a staff ERA of 4.74, the highest in school history. From 2000-09, the UA's staff ERA was never higher than 1.71. It surpassed 3.00 for the first time in 2013.

I examined the top eight seeds in the ongoing NCAA Super Regional playoffs and found that those eight teams all have an elite pitcher, a stopper, that used to make Arizona a Top 10 program. Here's how it has gone this year:

1. Alabama: Jocelyn Briski, 22-3, 1.38 ERA from Phoenix Desert Vista High School. Ranked No. 7 in her high school recruiting class.

2. Texas: Teagan Kavan, 23-4, 2.47 ERA from West Des Moines, Iowa. Ranked No. 5 in her prep recruiting class.

3. Oklahoma: Audrey Lowry, 22-4, 2.81 ERA from Pittsboro, Indiana. Ranked No. 18 in her high school recruiting class.

4. Arkansas: Robyn Herron, 16-6, 1.97 ERA from Tampa, Florida. Ranked No. 14 in her prep recruiting class.

5. Nebraska: Jordy Frahm, 19-4, 1.15 ERA from Papillion, Neb. Ranked No. 1 in her prep recruiting class.

6. Florida: Keagan Rothrock, 29-6, 2.38 ERA from Whiteland, Indiana. Ranked No. 1 in her prep recruiting class.

7. Tennessee: Sage Mardjetko, 13-2, 1.11 ERA from Lemont, Illinois. Ranked No. 1 in her prep recruiting class.