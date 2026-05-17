Shockey was injured on the play and had to leave the game. The Blue Devils added two more runs in the inning on a two-run homer by Layla Lamar.

Jennings and Vega proved to be a destructive combo atop the Duke lineup. Jennings went 6 for 7 with a home run, a double and six runs scored Sunday. Vega went 4 for 7 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs.

Meanwhile, Duke kept UA star senior Sydney Stewart in check. The Big 12 Player of the Year went 0 for 7 with a walk in Sunday’s games.

“It’s crazy that it's over with, but I'm gonna have these memories, these moments for the rest of my life,” said Stewart, who will play for Portland of the AUSL this summer. “It's honestly a blessing to be able to wear this jersey and be with the people that I have around me.

“Some people don't get it like this. I'm really blessed to be able to be a part of this program, just the culture and the tradition and the people.”

Duke hit four home runs in each game Sunday and 17 across five games in the regional. The only game in which the Blue Devils didn’t hit a home run was Saturday’s 10-1 loss to Arizona.

Game 1 on Sunday was tied 6-6 entering the sixth inning. With runners on second and third with two outs, Vega hit a grounder up the middle. UA shortstop Tayler Biehl made a diving stop on the second-base side of the bag. She threw to first from her knees to try to get Vega out. The throw sailed over first baseman Kiki Escobar’s head.

Vega was awarded an infield single. Both runners scored.

Biehl, a four-year Wildcat, reflected on her time at Arizona during postgame interviews.